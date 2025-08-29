Next Article
Blake Lively reacts to Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's engagement
Blake Lively is thrilled for her friend Taylor Swift, who just got engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce.
At a recent gathering with friends, Lively expressed her excitement about the news, adding to the excitement around the couple's big announcement.
Swift-Kelce's engagement sparks excitement, and Lively's support adds to it
Swift and Kelce's engagement has fans eager to see how they'll handle life in the spotlight together.
Lively's supportive reaction just boosts the positive vibes even more, highlighting both Swift's strong friendships and the genuine happiness surrounding this new chapter for the couple.