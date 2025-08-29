Blake Lively didn't subpoena Megyn Kelly, confirms actor's team

Lively's team did confirm they served a subpoena to Red Seat Ventures—a company that provides support services for Kelly's show—not to Kelly herself. This all ties back to Lively accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation (which he denies), with their trial set for March 2026.

Kelly has been vocal about the Lively-Baldoni drama

Kelly, known for her blunt takes as a former Fox News anchor and current SiriusXM host, has been vocal about the Lively-Baldoni drama.

She called Lively "narcissistic" and a "bully," insisting her criticism isn't about siding with Baldoni.

The case has been making headlines as both sides keep speaking out.