Blake Lively didn't subpoena Megyn Kelly, confirms actor's team
Blake Lively's team says Megyn Kelly got it wrong—Lively did not subpoena the journalist in her legal fight with Justin Baldoni.
On August 28, 2025, Kelly told her SiriusXM listeners that Lively wanted "confidential and proprietary materials" from her, but Lively's spokesperson quickly clarified that no subpoena was sent to Kelly.
Lively's team did serve a subpoena to Red Seat Ventures
Lively's team did confirm they served a subpoena to Red Seat Ventures—a company that provides support services for Kelly's show—not to Kelly herself.
This all ties back to Lively accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation (which he denies), with their trial set for March 2026.
Kelly has been vocal about the Lively-Baldoni drama
Kelly, known for her blunt takes as a former Fox News anchor and current SiriusXM host, has been vocal about the Lively-Baldoni drama.
She called Lively "narcissistic" and a "bully," insisting her criticism isn't about siding with Baldoni.
The case has been making headlines as both sides keep speaking out.