Box office buzz: 'Param Sundari' opens to ₹6.75cr
Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, just hit theaters and is off to a flying start—earning about ₹6.75 crore on its first day in India.
The film's buzz was powered by clever marketing and the catchy track Pardesiya, making it a hot pick for moviegoers this weekend.
Film is expected to maintain its momentum over the weekend
With 34,000 tickets snapped up across top chains like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis on day one, audiences are clearly interested.
Thanks to positive word-of-mouth and no big rivals at the box office right now, Param Sundari is set for a solid run—analysts expect it could pull in ₹25-30 crore by Sunday.