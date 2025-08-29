'The Paper': Trailer for 'The Office' spin-off comedy series out
Peacock just dropped the trailer for The Paper, a fresh comedy set in The Office universe.
This time, the documentary crew is following Toledo Truth Teller, a struggling Midwest newspaper where Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) tries to wrangle a team of rookie volunteers through daily chaos.
New cast brings fresh energy to the show
The Paper keeps that signature awkward humor and mockumentary style fans love.
Oscar Nunez returns as accountant Oscar Martinez, connecting the old and new casts.
You'll also spot Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Ramona Young, and Tim Key bringing their own quirky energy.
Where to watch 'The Paper'
All 10 episodes drop on Peacock September 4, 2025. In India, you can catch it starting September 5 on JioHotstar's OTTplay Premium.
The show's creators include Greg Daniels and Michael Koman—with Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant as executive producers—so expect plenty of classic Office-style laughs.