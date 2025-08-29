Netflix's theme parks are bringing your favorite shows to life

Attractions, food, merch--everything you need

You can snap photos with characters like Queen Charlotte and Luffy, catch special screenings (think Kpop Demon Hunters), and even try your luck at Squid Game's Red Light, Green Light.

There's also a NETFLIX BITES store serving dishes inspired by hit series and plenty of merch—including Stranger Things gear.

Entry is free, but some attractions need tickets (available online ahead of time). As Netflix's Marian Lee puts it, it's all about "fandom coming to life."