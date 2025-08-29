Netflix's theme parks are bringing your favorite shows to life
Netflix is bringing its biggest shows to life with Netflix House, a new series of theme parks opening soon in the US.
The first spot lands at King of Prussia in Philadelphia on November 12, followed by Galleria Dallas on December 11.
Each location is massive—over 100,000 square feet—and promises fans an epic journey to step into their favorite worlds.
Attractions, food, merch--everything you need
You can snap photos with characters like Queen Charlotte and Luffy, catch special screenings (think Kpop Demon Hunters), and even try your luck at Squid Game's Red Light, Green Light.
There's also a NETFLIX BITES store serving dishes inspired by hit series and plenty of merch—including Stranger Things gear.
Entry is free, but some attractions need tickets (available online ahead of time). As Netflix's Marian Lee puts it, it's all about "fandom coming to life."