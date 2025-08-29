2025 Zora Awards nominees announced: Here's the complete list

Nonfiction and poetry finalists

This year marks the first time the awards are named after literary legend Zora Neale Hurston—just in time for the Foundation's 35th anniversary.

Nonfiction finalists include Catherine Joy White ("This Thread of Gold"), Felicia B. George ("When Detroit Played the Numbers"), Aaron Robertson, Dionne Brand, Carvell Wallace, and Alexis Pauline Gumbs, while poetry nods go to Carl Phillips ("Scattered Snows, to the North"), Alison C. Rollins ("Black Bell"), and Okwudili Nebeolisa ("Terminal Maladies").

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on October 17, with custom statuettes designed by Rebecca Robinson honoring Hurston's legacy.