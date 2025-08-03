Next Article
Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' becomes India's highest-grossing animated film
Mahavatar Narsimha just made history as India's highest-grossing animated movie, pulling in ₹67.95 crore within nine days of release.
Directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the film reimagines the story of Prahlad Maharaj and Lord Vishnu's Narsimha avatar, and you can catch it in five different Indian languages.
What's next for the franchise?
Not only did it beat international animated hits at the Indian box office, but Mahavatar Narsimha is also kicking off a whole new series based on Lord Vishnu's avatars.
The next chapter, Mahavatar Parshuram, is already set for 2027—so if you're into epic mythology with an animated twist, this franchise might be one to watch.