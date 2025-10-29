Deepika Padukone removed from 'Kalki 2898...' credits after sequel exit?

The controversy surrounding Deepika Padukone 's exit from the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD has taken a new turn. Fans have noticed that her name is missing from the end credits of the original film on streaming platforms, despite being one of the main actors. This omission has sparked outrage among her supporters, who are now criticizing the film's makers for their "petty and unprofessional" behavior.

The post Social media page brings it to the fans' attention A Reddit page, BollyBlindsNGossip, shared a video of the end credits, stating, "OTT Version of Kalki Part 1 Removes Deepika Padukone's Name from Credits." This post quickly gained traction. One user called out, "The irony here is that they called Deepika unprofessional but then turn around and behave like this." Another fan replied, "They're flushing all the good will they'd earned through part one."

Fan reactions 'Deepika doesn't even have to do a PR campaign...' Padukone has been accused of running smear PR campaigns in the past, but one user noted, "Deepika doesn't even have to do a PR campaign to make them look bad, they do it themselves." Another echoed the sentiment and wrote, "Next step what? Replace her face with someone else using AI? I won't be surprised! Now they are stretching this too much."