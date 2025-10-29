Delhi HC refuses to stop Paresh Rawal's 'The Taj Story'

Advocate Shakeel Abbas filed a plea arguing the movie promotes "fabricated facts and propaganda" about the Taj Mahal and echoes divisive statements by BJP leaders. He wants the film's certification reviewed, some scenes cut, and a clear disclaimer that its story is disputed. Abbas also warned of risks to communal harmony and the Taj Mahal's global reputation.

The filmmakers have clarified their stance

While another complaint came in from BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Singh—who says his 2022 petition about locked rooms at the Taj was misrepresented—the filmmakers have clarified: The Taj Story doesn't claim the monument is a Shiva temple or push any religious agenda.

For now, the court will list Abbas's plea in due course instead of rushing it through.