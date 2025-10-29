Khalistani group threatens Diljit Dosanjh over touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is facing threats from the banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) over his recent act of touching Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan 's feet. The group claims that this gesture disrespects the memory of victims from the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, reported India Today. SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said in a statement, "By touching the feet of Amitabh Bachchan, the man whose words fueled the 1984 genocide, Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every victim."

Statement 'This is not ignorance, it is betrayal' Pannun further added, "This is not ignorance, it is betrayal. The Sikhs who were burned alive, the women raped, the children butchered, their ashes are not yet cold." "No Sikh with a conscience can perform or celebrate on November 1, the Day of Remembrance," he said. Dosanjh is set to perform at a concert in Australia on November 1, the same day that Akal Takht Sahib observes Sikh Genocide Remembrance Day. Pannun announced plans to "shut down" the concert.

Viral clip Dosanjh's viral moment with Bachchan Dosanjh's gesture of touching Bachchan's feet went viral after his recent appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The legendary actor introduced Dosanjh as "Punjab de puttar (the son of Punjab)" and hugged him, which was met with applause from the audience. The clip has since been widely shared on social media, with users praising Dosanjh for his respectful act.

Boycott call SFJ takes action against Dosanjh In addition to threatening to shut down Dosanjh's concert, the SFJ has also written to Jathedar Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. They have urged him to summon the actor-singer and explain his actions in light of a 2010 takht decree that declared November 1984 as the "Sikh Genocide Month." The SFJ has called for all "Sikh institutions, artists, and audiences to boycott any event or collaboration with individuals connected to the propaganda or whitewashing" of these riots. The SFJ has been banned in India since July 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).