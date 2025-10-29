Shooting at Punjabi singer's Canada house; Bishnoi gang takes responsibility 

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for firing shots outside Punjabi singer Channi Nattan's residence in Canada . The attack was reportedly carried out on Wednesday due to Nattan's growing closeness with fellow singer Sardar Khera, according to the gang. No injuries have been reported at this time, and an investigation is currently underway.

Social media post Goldy Dhillon warns Nattan in social media post Goldy Dhillon, a self-proclaimed member of the Bishnoi gang, took to social media to warn Nattan, per India Today. The post read, "The reason for the shooting at singer Channi Nattan's house is Sardar Khera." "Any singer who works with or has any connection with Sardar Khera in the future will be responsible for their own losses." "Because we will continue to inflict significant damage on Sardar Khera. We have no personal enmity with Channi Nattan."

Pattern of violence Similar attacks on other Punjabi artists This incident is the latest in a series of violent acts against Punjabi artists abroad. On February 3, shots were fired at the residence of singer Prem Dhillon in Canada, with the Jaipal Bhullar gang claiming responsibility. In September 2023, gunshots were also reported outside singer AP Dhillon's home on Victoria Island in Vancouver, an incident for which Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility.