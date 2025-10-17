Who's Goldy Dhillon? Gangster behind repeated shootings at Kapil's restaurant 

The third shooting incident at comedian Kapil Sharma 's restaurant, Kap's Cafe, in Surrey, Canada , was reported on Thursday. Gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu (Nepali), affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, have claimed responsibility for the attack. This is the third shooting incident at the cafe since July. The first incident occurred on July 10 when employees were still inside, and the second on August 8 with over 25 shots fired.

Past incidents Dhillon had warned Sharma earlier In August, following the second shooting incident at Kap's Cafe, Dhillon had warned Sharma on social media that if he didn't listen to what was being told, then the next attack would be in Mumbai, where Sharma resides. Dhillon's audio clip had also gone viral. So, who is this gangster exactly? Key member of the Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang, Dhillon has a ₹10L bounty on his head from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Criminal network Dhillon's criminal activities The first FIR against Dhillon was for attempted murder in 2022, and he has since been named in over a dozen cases, including extortion, targeted killings, and Arms Act violations. A close aide of pro-Khalistan Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, he allegedly extorted ₹2 million from a businessman in Surrey and was involved in the murder of 57-year-old Surrey businessman Satwinder Sharma. Dhillon is also accused of the 2024 shooting at a businessman's residence in Chandigarh.