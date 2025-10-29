Next Article
'TMMTMTMT' trailer to drop on Kartik Aaryan's birthday
Entertainment
Get ready for some fresh romance—Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are back together in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, with the trailer set to drop on Kartik's birthday.
Directed by Sameer Vidhwans and produced by Dharma Productions, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta.
The movie is all set for a New Year's Eve release on December 31, 2025.
'Naagzilla,' other updates for Kartik
The first look arrives tomorrow, just in time for Ananya's birthday (October 30).
This marks Kartik and Ananya's second time sharing the screen after Pati Patni Aur Woh.
Also, Kartik has another big project lined up—Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand—a creature comedy where he'll play a shape-shifting serpent, releasing August 14, 2026.