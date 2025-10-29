'TMMTMTMT' trailer to drop on Kartik Aaryan's birthday Entertainment Oct 29, 2025

Get ready for some fresh romance—Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are back together in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, with the trailer set to drop on Kartik's birthday.

Directed by Sameer Vidhwans and produced by Dharma Productions, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta.

The movie is all set for a New Year's Eve release on December 31, 2025.