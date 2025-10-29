'Baahubali: The Epic' sets new advance ticket sales record
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali saga is back—this time as a single, re-cut film called Baahubali: The Epic.
Merging both original blockbusters into a 3-hour-45-minute adventure, the movie stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj.
It hits theaters with special premieres kicking off from October 29—including an IMAX event in Los Angeles featuring Daggubati.
'Baahubali: The Epic' already breaking records
Baahubali: The Epic has set a record with over ₹2.5 crore (USD $284,000) for premiere day and over ₹3.52 crore (USD $400,000) for the opening weekend in advance ticket sales.
Impressively, the film has garnered significant interest from international fans, particularly in the US.
Why you shouldn't miss 'Baahubali: The Epic'
The film will be released in multiple countries and five languages (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam), making it one of the most ambitious Indian releases ever.
If you're into epic battles and royal drama—or just want to see what made Baahubali such a phenomenon—this reimagined version could be worth checking out on the big screen.