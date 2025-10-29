'Baahubali: The Epic' sets new advance ticket sales record

Baahubali: The Epic has set a record with over ₹2.5 crore (USD $284,000) for premiere day and over ₹3.52 crore (USD $400,000) for the opening weekend in advance ticket sales. Impressively, the film has garnered significant interest from international fans, particularly in the US.

Why you shouldn't miss 'Baahubali: The Epic'

The film will be released in multiple countries and five languages (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam), making it one of the most ambitious Indian releases ever.

If you're into epic battles and royal drama—or just want to see what made Baahubali such a phenomenon—this reimagined version could be worth checking out on the big screen.