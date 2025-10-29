When, where to watch 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' on OTT
What's the story
If you missed the chance to watch Jurassic World: Rebirth in theaters, you're in luck! The Scarlett Johansson-starrer will be available for streaming on JioHotstar from November 14. The film was previously available on Amazon Prime Video and BookMyShow Stream for rent. Now, subscribers can enjoy it in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu without any extra charges.
Box office success
The film's box office performance
The Times of India reported that Jurassic World: Rebirth has emerged as the second-highest-grossing Hollywood film in India this year, trailing only Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. The movie, which also stars Jonathan Bailey and Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali, opened to a phenomenal response at the box office. It raked in ₹47 crore during its opening weekend alone, breaking records for the highest opening weekend in 2025 without any early preview shows.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'
Jurassic World: Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, is a 2025 American science fiction action thriller. It is a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022) and the fourth film in the Jurassic World franchise. The story is set in a world where resurrected dinosaurs inhabit regions along the equator. A research team goes to a remote island facility for biological samples essential for developing a heart disease cure but encounters deadly prehistoric creatures.