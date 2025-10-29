When, where to watch 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' on OTT 

Box office success

The Times of India reported that Jurassic World: Rebirth has emerged as the second-highest-grossing Hollywood film in India this year, trailing only Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. The movie, which also stars Jonathan Bailey and Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali, opened to a phenomenal response at the box office. It raked in ₹47 crore during its opening weekend alone, breaking records for the highest opening weekend in 2025 without any early preview shows.