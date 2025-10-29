Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: Diljit Dosanjh's best moments from his Sydney show
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh made history by becoming the first Indian artist to sell out a stadium show in Sydney, drawing 30,000 fans with tickets priced at $800.
Met Gala 2025
Diljit's not just about chart-toppers; he wears his roots with pride.
At the 2025 Met Gala in New York, he showed up in a sherwani and jeweled turban by Prabal Gurung, complete with Punjab's map and Gurmukhi script—a bold nod to his Sikh heritage.
His journey from Punjab to global sensation
Starting out as a Punjabi singer-actor, Diljit has gone global—selling out shows across countries and winning over new audiences.
Bollywood roles have only added to his reach, making him one of India's most recognizable faces abroad.