Shilpa Shinde to return as Angoori Bhabhi in 'Bhabi Ji...'

Shilpa Shinde, the original Angoori Bhabhi who made the character iconic, is in talks to rejoin Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. The show's makers are planning a big revamp—think new set, fresh storylines, and a whole new vibe for what they're calling Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0.

'Bhabhi Ji' reboot to kick off by mid-December The reboot is expected to kick off by mid-December 2024.

If Shinde returns, she'll be stepping back into the role that's been played by Shubhangi Atre since 2016—so it's a major switch-up for fans and the show itself.

Revamping the show after a decade of success Shinde left after a public fallout over contracts in 2016, and since then Atre has played the role of Angoori Bhabhi.

Bringing back Shinde is part of an effort to shake things up and attract new viewers after a decade of the show's success.