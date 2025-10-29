Shilpa Shinde to return as Angoori Bhabhi in 'Bhabi Ji...'
Shilpa Shinde, the original Angoori Bhabhi who made the character iconic, is in talks to rejoin Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai.
The show's makers are planning a big revamp—think new set, fresh storylines, and a whole new vibe for what they're calling Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0.
'Bhabhi Ji' reboot to kick off by mid-December
The reboot is expected to kick off by mid-December 2024.
If Shinde returns, she'll be stepping back into the role that's been played by Shubhangi Atre since 2016—so it's a major switch-up for fans and the show itself.
Revamping the show after a decade of success
Shinde left after a public fallout over contracts in 2016, and since then Atre has played the role of Angoori Bhabhi.
Bringing back Shinde is part of an effort to shake things up and attract new viewers after a decade of the show's success.
Shinde's 1st TV comeback in nearly a decade
Since leaving the show, Shinde hasn't done much regular TV—she did win Bigg Boss 11 in late 2017/early 2018 and appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.
If she returns now, it'll be her first full-time TV comeback in nearly a decade.