'Tu Meri Main Tera...' 1st look drops on Ananya's birthday
What's the story
The first look of the much-anticipated film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, will be unveiled on Panday's birthday on Thursday, October 30. The news was confirmed by trade insiders to Mid-Day. "The team wanted the first-look reveal to feel special, and Ananya's birthday felt like the perfect occasion," an industry source said.
Trailer release
Trailer to be unveiled on Aaryan's birthday
The film's trailer will be released on Aaryan's birthday, November 22. A trade source said, "Through their marketing strategy, the makers want to celebrate both the leads, first Ananya with the poster, then Kartik with the trailer." The romantic comedy marks Aaryan's reunion with director Sameer Vidwans after Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023) and Panday after Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). Panday-Aaryan also collaborated in the 2019 marriage comedy.
Release date
Film is in post-production; aiming for New Year's Eve release
The film's promotional campaign will run throughout December, ending with its New Year's Eve release. The love story has already been shot and is currently in post-production. Tu Meri Main Tera... is a love story set in Europe, revolving around the characters Rumi and Ray. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.