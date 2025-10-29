'Tu Meri Main Tera...' 1st look drops on Ananya's birthday

Trailer release

Trailer to be unveiled on Aaryan's birthday

The film's trailer will be released on Aaryan's birthday, November 22. A trade source said, "Through their marketing strategy, the makers want to celebrate both the leads, first Ananya with the poster, then Kartik with the trailer." The romantic comedy marks Aaryan's reunion with director Sameer Vidwans after Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023) and Panday after Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). Panday-Aaryan also collaborated in the 2019 marriage comedy.