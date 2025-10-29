Chris Evans now a dad! Relationship timeline with Alba Baptista

Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evans (44) and his wife, actor Alba Baptista (28), recently welcomed their first child together. The couple has been known for their privacy, but now that they are parents, let's take a look at how they went from being secret lovers to a family of three. The pair was first linked romantically in November 2022 when an insider told People that the actors had been dating "for over a year" by then.

PDA moments First sighting as a couple in November 2022 Shortly after the news of their relationship broke, Evans and Baptista were spotted walking hand-in-hand in New York City. The couple was seen trying to stay under the radar while strolling through Central Park on November 10, 2022. They wore matching sunglasses and face masks, but quickly let go of each other's hands when they noticed paparazzi.

Social media love Flirty comments and Instagram debut Evans left a flirty comment on Baptista's Instagram post just a day before their relationship was confirmed. The Portuguese actor had shared stills from her new film, A Dream In Paris, which premiered in Portugal. Evans's comment received over 2,400 "likes." On Valentine's Day 2023, he confirmed Baptista as his girlfriend by sharing their PDA-filled pictures on Instagram. The couple's romantic adventures included waterfall hikes, apple picking, skiing trips, and more.

Wedding bells Private wedding and red carpet debut as a married couple Evans and Baptista tied the knot in September 2023 in a private ceremony at their Boston-area home. The nuptials were "locked down tight," with guests signing NDAs and surrendering their phones. Some of Evans's famous friends, including Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner, attended the wedding. They made their red carpet debut as a married couple at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party.