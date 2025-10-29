Box office collection: 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' is a winner
"Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat," a romantic drama directed by Milap Zaveri and starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, is making waves this Diwali season.
Released on Tuesday, October 21, 2024, alongside the big-budget "Thamma," the film has connected especially well with moviegoers in smaller cities, thanks to its blend of romance and political drama.
'EDKD' is now Rane's biggest hit
By Day 8, the film pulled in about ₹49.35 crore nett in India, acknowledging a minor discrepancy with some sources citing ₹49.25 crore, and nearly ₹61.8 crore gross in India (as of Day 7)—more than doubling its ₹25 crore budget.
It's now Harshvardhan Rane's biggest hit, beating his previous record from "Sanam Teri Kasam" (₹42.28 crore), all while competing against "Thamma," which crossed ₹95 crore.
Why you should watch this film in theaters
The movie's emotional storytelling and intense characters have really clicked with non-metro audiences who enjoy heartfelt dramas over flashy blockbusters.
Its steady run shows there's still strong support for mid-scale Hindi films that focus on story rather than spectacle.
If you're into romance with a twist of politics, this one might be worth checking out!