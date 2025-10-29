Next Article
Dhyan Sreenivasan's 'Kanchimala' begins production: Details here
Entertainment
Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan's new film Kanchimala has just begun production with a traditional pooja ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram.
Minister K. N. Balagopal lit the ceremonial lamp, and director Reji Prabhakaran, along with the crew, marked the official start.
The movie is produced by Rajesh Nair, Shreya, and Nidhi under Shreyanidhi Creations.
More about the film
Kanchimala brings together a talented team—Sanu Bhaskar on screenplay, Pradeep Nair behind the camera, and music by Bijibal and Ramesh Narayan.
The story promises to dive deep into human relationships and features well-known actors Siddique and Indrans alongside Dhyan.
The team plans to begin principal photography early next year in Kollam, making it one to watch for Malayalam cinema fans.