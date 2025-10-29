Dhyan Sreenivasan's 'Kanchimala' begins production: Details here

More about the film

Kanchimala brings together a talented team—Sanu Bhaskar on screenplay, Pradeep Nair behind the camera, and music by Bijibal and Ramesh Narayan.

The story promises to dive deep into human relationships and features well-known actors Siddique and Indrans alongside Dhyan.

The team plans to begin principal photography early next year in Kollam, making it one to watch for Malayalam cinema fans.