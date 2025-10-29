Next Article
Olivia Wilde, Pedro Pascal join David Harbour in 'Behemoth'
Olivia Wilde is teaming up with Pedro Pascal and David Harbour for Behemoth, a new drama from director Tony Gilroy. Filming kicks off in Los Angeles this week.
The movie is described as a "love letter to the music of the movies and the people who make it."
More about the movie
Behemoth follows Pascal as a musician returning to LA, with Wilde playing his former lover.
The project brings together talent from hits like Andor and The Bourne Legacy, plus rising star Eva Victor.
Details are still under wraps, but if you're into character-driven stories about music and relationships, this one's worth keeping an eye on.