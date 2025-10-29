Next Article
Box office collection: 'Kaalamaadan' earns over ₹38cr in India
Bison Kaalamaadan, the latest Tamil film from Mari Selvaraj starring Dhruv Vikram, is making waves—earning about ₹38.45 crore in just 12 days since release. On its 12th day, it pulled in another ₹1.10 crore.
The movie stands out for blending sports action with themes of caste and politics, which has really connected with both audiences and critics.
Film's performances, storytelling resonate with viewers
Dhruv Vikram's performance has been getting a lot of love on social media, with viewers praising the film's depth and storytelling.
The supporting cast—especially Pasupathy Ramasaamy and Rajisha Vijayan—adds even more heart to the story.
Its authentic look at rural life and intense kabaddi scenes are big reasons why people are flocking to see it.