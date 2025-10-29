Box office collection: 'Kaalamaadan' earns over ₹38cr in India Entertainment Oct 29, 2025

Bison Kaalamaadan, the latest Tamil film from Mari Selvaraj starring Dhruv Vikram, is making waves—earning about ₹38.45 crore in just 12 days since release. On its 12th day, it pulled in another ₹1.10 crore.

The movie stands out for blending sports action with themes of caste and politics, which has really connected with both audiences and critics.