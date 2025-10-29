Next Article
Box office: 'Kantara' nears ₹600 crore in India
Entertainment
Kantara Chapter 1 is on the verge of hitting ₹600 crore at the Indian box office, with global earnings reaching a huge ₹816.85 crore.
The film pulled in ₹3.65 crore in India on day 27, bringing its domestic total to ₹596.50 crore, and has also made waves overseas with ₹110 crore.
Meanwhile, 'Kantara 2's English version releases this Friday
Gulshan Devaiah, who plays a negative role this time, shared that his respect for the original's powerful climax and performances inspired him to join the cast.
Plus, an English version drops October 31 to reach even more fans worldwide.
The first film continues to draw big crowds across languages—proof that its story really connects with people everywhere.