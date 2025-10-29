Next Article
Sting to kick off Super Bowl LVX weekend festivities
Entertainment
Sting is set to open the Super Bowl LX Studio 60 concert series on February 6, 2025, at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.
With his STING 3.0 band, this show gives fans a rare chance to catch the music legend in an intimate setting—right before all the Super Bowl madness kicks off.
Other performers and hospitality packages
The event isn't just about great music—there are hospitality packages that range from basic entry to exclusive meet-and-greets with NFL legends.
Plus, Chris Stapleton and Bad Bunny are also performing as part of the weekend lineup.
It's shaping up to be a bucket-list experience for anyone who loves both live music and football.