Next Article
'Anupamaa' to introduce love-triangle twist? Prem's actor drops hints
Entertainment
Shivam Khajuria, who plays Prem in Anupamaa, just hinted at a major shake-up for his character.
A new female character will be involved in the story, putting Prem and Rahi's relationship through some real challenges.
Expect the show to dive into trust issues and temptation, so things might get complicated for this fan-favorite couple.
Khajuria describes upcoming storyline as 'temptation vs trust'
Khajuria shared that the upcoming storyline will explore what happens when love is tested by outside influences.
He described the upcoming storyline as an exploration of temptation versus trust, promising viewers plenty of emotional twists ahead.
With Prem's journey taking center stage, fans can look forward to more drama around love and loyalty in the coming episodes.