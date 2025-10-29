Next Article
'The Creep Tapes' season 2 release date announced
Entertainment
The Creep Tapes is back for a second season, dropping on November 14, 2025.
Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice return to the world of Creep with this season, which digs deeper into the twisted history of Peachfuzz (Duplass), the franchise's infamous serial killer.
Plus, expect fresh faces—including a copycat killer played by David Dastmalchian.
Where to watch the new episodes
You'll catch all the new episodes exclusively on Shudder and AMC+, perfect for horror fans who love a good binge.
Cast and plot details
Mark Duplass returns as Peachfuzz, joined by Katie Aselton, Diego Josef, and Desean Terry.
This season promises to peel back more layers of the killer's past and expand the dark universe that fans can't stop talking about.