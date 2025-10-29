'The Creep Tapes' season 2 release date announced Entertainment Oct 29, 2025

The Creep Tapes is back for a second season, dropping on November 14, 2025.

Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice return to the world of Creep with this season, which digs deeper into the twisted history of Peachfuzz (Duplass), the franchise's infamous serial killer.

Plus, expect fresh faces—including a copycat killer played by David Dastmalchian.