Sia's ex-husband wants sole custody over past substance abuse
Sia and her estranged husband, Dan Bernard, are caught up in a tense custody dispute over their son, Somersault "Summi."
Bernard is pushing for sole custody, saying Sia's past substance abuse puts their child at risk. He wants her drug tested regularly and visits to be supervised.
Sia, however, says she's been sober for over six months and calls Bernard's claims an attempt to use her past against her.
Both sides are now trading accusations
Sia has agreed to mutual drug testing but says Bernard refused.
She's also raised concerns about Bernard, pointing to a previous child pornography investigation involving him—though nothing was proven.
Bernard denies any wrongdoing and accuses Sia of planting evidence to sway the case.
With both sides trading accusations, the court will decide what's next for their family.