Sia's ex-husband wants sole custody over past substance abuse Entertainment Oct 29, 2025

Sia and her estranged husband, Dan Bernard, are caught up in a tense custody dispute over their son, Somersault "Summi."

Bernard is pushing for sole custody, saying Sia's past substance abuse puts their child at risk. He wants her drug tested regularly and visits to be supervised.

Sia, however, says she's been sober for over six months and calls Bernard's claims an attempt to use her past against her.