Not unreasonable demands, Deepika left 'Kalki' sequel for this reason?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone recently exited the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that they parted ways with the actor as they couldn't arrive at an "amicable partnership." Now, India Today has reported that Padukone's exit was due to her role being significantly reduced in the sequel.
Role reduction
Her role was reduced to a cameo
The report added that the sequel was originally designed to be centered around Padukone's character, Sumathi aka SUM-80. However, a few days ago, the makers informed her that there had been changes in the script and her part was now almost reduced to a cameo. This unexpected alteration shocked Padukone's team as they were looking forward to shooting for Kalki 2.
Producer's statement
Vyjayanthi Movies issued statement on her exit
On Thursday, the producers announced on X that Padukone will not be part of the Kalki sequel. The statement also seemed to question her commitment and willingness to collaborate on the project. Soon, unconfirmed reports suggested that Padukone had made demands for fixed working hours, a 25% salary hike, and accommodation for her 25-member team.
Another exit
Padukone's recent controversies
This year, Padukone's sudden exit from Kalki 2 and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit stirred controversies in the film industry. In both cases, her changing work hours and demands for specific working conditions were reportedly at the center of the disputes. However, the actor has refrained from making any statements.