Not unreasonable demands, Deepika left 'Kalki' sequel for this reason? 

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone recently exited the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD , directed by Nag Ashwin . The production house, Vyjayanthi Movies , announced on X (formerly Twitter) that they parted ways with the actor as they couldn't arrive at an "amicable partnership." Now, India Today has reported that Padukone's exit was due to her role being significantly reduced in the sequel.

Role reduction Her role was reduced to a cameo The report added that the sequel was originally designed to be centered around Padukone's character, Sumathi aka SUM-80. However, a few days ago, the makers informed her that there had been changes in the script and her part was now almost reduced to a cameo. This unexpected alteration shocked Padukone's team as they were looking forward to shooting for Kalki 2.

Producer's statement Vyjayanthi Movies issued statement on her exit On Thursday, the producers announced on X that Padukone will not be part of the Kalki sequel. The statement also seemed to question her commitment and willingness to collaborate on the project. Soon, unconfirmed reports suggested that Padukone had made demands for fixed working hours, a 25% salary hike, and accommodation for her 25-member team.