Adam Sandler movies that will change how you see him 

Adam Sandler has had a glorious career, from his days of comedy to his recent dramatic roles. The actor has shown the world that he can do it all, and that too, with the same charm and humor. His films have always been entertaining, and now, they are also making you think. Here are five films that show you Sandler's amazing range as an actor.

#1 'Uncut Gems': A thrilling performance In Uncut Gems, Sandler plays a jeweler with a gambling addiction. The film is a tense thriller, and Sandler's performance is nothing short of captivating. He brings depth to his character, showcasing his ability to handle complex roles. The film was praised for its intense storytelling and Sandler's portrayal of a flawed but compelling protagonist.

#2 'Punch-Drunk Love': A unique romantic drama Punch-Drunk Love is another film that highlights Sandler's versatility. In this romantic drama, he plays an unlikely hero who finds love in the most unexpected circumstances. The film is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and features Sandler in a role that is both quirky and heartfelt. His performance earned him critical acclaim and showcased his range beyond traditional comedy.

#3 'The Meyerowitz Stories': A family saga In The Meyerowitz Stories, Sandler stars in a family drama that explores the complexities of familial relationships. The film features an ensemble cast and delves into themes of legacy and personal growth. Sandler's portrayal of one of the siblings is nuanced, highlighting his ability to balance humor with emotional depth.

#4 'Spanglish': A cross-cultural comedy-drama Spanglish is a cross-cultural comedy-drama where Sandler plays a successful chef whose life gets complicated when he hires a housekeeper from Mexico. The film explores themes of class differences and cultural clashes with humor and sensitivity. Sandler's performance is both relatable and thought-provoking as he navigates the challenges of family life and cultural differences.