Explainer: How Warner Bros. doubled its Indian market share this year

Hollywood films earned ₹862 crore in India so far in 2025, and Warner Bros. alone brought in ₹432 crore—more than doubling their market share from 24% last year to over 50% now. Top performers include F1: The Movie (₹125 crore), The Conjuring: The Last Rites (₹100 crore), and Final Destination: Bloodlines (₹74.1 crore).

Localization, influencer collaborations, and balanced release strategy

Localization made a real difference—40% of Jurassic World Rebirth's earnings came from its Hindi version.

Warner Bros. also balanced big blockbusters with smaller hits like Weapons and Companion, while collaborations with Hindi-speaking influencers helped them reach more fans.

With upcoming releases like One Battle After Another and Bugonia, expect even more Hollywood buzz at Indian cinemas this year!