Explainer: How Warner Bros. doubled its Indian market share this year
Hollywood movies have taken the lead over Bollywood at the Indian box office this year, thanks largely to Warner Bros. Pictures.
Their winning formula? Mixing up genres, releasing films in multiple languages, and teaming up with local influencers—all while focusing on stories that click with Indian viewers.
Hollywood's performance in India so far this year
Hollywood films earned ₹862 crore in India so far in 2025, and Warner Bros. alone brought in ₹432 crore—more than doubling their market share from 24% last year to over 50% now.
Top performers include F1: The Movie (₹125 crore), The Conjuring: The Last Rites (₹100 crore), and Final Destination: Bloodlines (₹74.1 crore).
Localization, influencer collaborations, and balanced release strategy
Localization made a real difference—40% of Jurassic World Rebirth's earnings came from its Hindi version.
Warner Bros. also balanced big blockbusters with smaller hits like Weapons and Companion, while collaborations with Hindi-speaking influencers helped them reach more fans.
With upcoming releases like One Battle After Another and Bugonia, expect even more Hollywood buzz at Indian cinemas this year!