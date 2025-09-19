Aryan Khan's 'The Bads of Bollywood' is streaming: How to watch
Aryan Khan's first series as director, "The Ba***ds Of Bollywood," just dropped on Netflix on September 18, 2024.
Created under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, the show stars Lakshya as Aasmaan Singh—an outsider trying to break into the high-stakes world of Bollywood.
Story of the series and how to watch it
The story follows Aasmaan as he deals with family expectations, fierce rivalries, and the classic newcomer-vs-star struggle.
Blending sharp satire with drama, it offers an honest peek at both the glitz and cutthroat side of Bollywood.
The series is streaming only on Netflix—no word yet on any theatrical or physical release.
'Bads' features these cameos, among others
With 21 celebrity cameos—including Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and even director SS Rajamouli—the show feels extra real.
Ranbir Kapoor's appearance in episode seven (chatting candidly with Karan Johar) has especially caught fans' attention and sparked plenty of conversation online.