Late-night hosts unite against Kimmel's suspension
Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by ABC in September 2025 after making comments about the assassination of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk.
The move led to a wave of support from other late-night hosts and sparked a bigger conversation about free speech and political pressure on media.
Hosts slam network's decision
Stephen Colbert called the suspension a "blatant assault on freedom of speech," accusing ABC of giving in to pressure from President Trump.
Jon Stewart also mocked Trump's tactics, while Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers voiced concern over growing censorship in comedy.
Trump's response and critics' concerns
Trump brushed off claims of political motivation during his UK trip, saying Kimmel was suspended for "bad ratings."
But critics—including David Letterman and Barack Obama—warned that ABC's decision sets a worrying precedent for free expression when media bows to government demands.