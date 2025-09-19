Next Article
Robo Shankar (1979-2024): Looking back at actor-comedian's career highlights
Entertainment
Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar has passed away at 46 after struggling with a complex abdominal condition in Chennai.
The news has led to an outpouring of grief among fans and the Tamil film industry, with his funeral scheduled for September 19.
Shankar's home filled with people
Shankar's home is now filled with friends, fans, and fellow actors paying their respects.
Actor Dhanush visited the family in person, while Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also stopped by and shared his condolences online.
Kamal Haasan remembered Shankar as his "younger brother" in a heartfelt tribute.