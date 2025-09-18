25% hike, 7-hour shifts: Why Deepika was removed from 'Kalki' 

The new mother was strict on not working for over seven hours. Padukone's team also reportedly asked for five-star accommodations and food reimbursements for their entourage of 25 people. A source close to the producers told Bollywood Hungama, "Why should the producers pay for the stay and food of an actor, over and above the fees? This is an issue that a lot of Hindi producers also face."

Producer's perspective

Producers offered luxury vanity in exchange for longer working hours

The producers of Kalki 2898 AD were reportedly willing to provide a luxury vanity for Padukone in exchange for longer shooting hours. They asked her to reduce her team's strength, too. However, her reps refused to compromise on either front. The source added, "They also tried to negotiate finances, given that even Prabhas had not asked for an increment in fees." "This was the issue on Spirit too...Actors have to be more collaborative to make films work."