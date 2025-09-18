25% hike, 7-hour shifts: Why Deepika was removed from 'Kalki'
What's the story
Deepika Padukone's recent exit from the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD has rocked the Indian film industry. And, some "unreasonable" demands from the actor led to her removal, per Bollywood Hungama. Padukone allegedly asked for a 25% increase in her acting fees from the first movie and insisted on shorter shooting hours. This angered the producers, as the film's heavy VFX requirements already posed budgetary challenges.
Additional demands
Team's demands included 5-star accommodations and food reimbursements
The new mother was strict on not working for over seven hours. Padukone's team also reportedly asked for five-star accommodations and food reimbursements for their entourage of 25 people. A source close to the producers told Bollywood Hungama, "Why should the producers pay for the stay and food of an actor, over and above the fees? This is an issue that a lot of Hindi producers also face."
Producer's perspective
Producers offered luxury vanity in exchange for longer working hours
The producers of Kalki 2898 AD were reportedly willing to provide a luxury vanity for Padukone in exchange for longer shooting hours. They asked her to reduce her team's strength, too. However, her reps refused to compromise on either front. The source added, "They also tried to negotiate finances, given that even Prabhas had not asked for an increment in fees." "This was the issue on Spirit too...Actors have to be more collaborative to make films work."