Big: Deepika Padukone exits 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone , who played a pivotal role in the 2024 pan-Indian film Kalki 2898 AD , will not be returning for its sequel. The news was confirmed by Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house behind the film. In a statement shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, they said, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD."

Statement 'A film like 'Kalki 2898 AD' deserves that commitment...' The producers further explained their decision, stating, "After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership." "And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," they added.

Film synopsis About 'Kalki 2898 AD' Set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD, Kalki 2898 AD followed a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's (Padukone) unborn child, believed to be the next avatar, Kalki. The film was released in June 2024 and earned over ₹1,000 crore at the global box office. It also starred Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.