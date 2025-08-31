Naomi Osaka sets up Coco Gauff clash at US Open

Naomi Osaka won her 2025 US Open clash against No. 15 seed Daria Kasatkina in a three-set match to reach the 4th round. She won 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. With this victory, former US Champion Osaka has set up a 4th-round clash against another previous winner of the tournament in Coco Gauff , the No. 3 seed. Earlier, Gauff displayed an impressive performance against Poland's No. 28 seed Magdalena Frech in straight sets. The match ended with a score of 6-3, 6-1.

Numbers 26-6 win-loss record for Osaka at the US Open Osaka, a two-time US Open champion, made her way into the fourth round. The victory marked Osaka's first appearance in the fourth round of any major tournament since the 2021 Australian Open. Osaka is 67-25 at Grand Slams in women's singles. She is a four-time Slam winner and owns a 100% record in finals. At the US Open, Osaka is 26-6. Meanwhile, in 2025, Osaka is 7-3 at Grand Slams.

Do you know? 3-0 win-loss record for Osaka over Kasatkina With this result, it's a 3-0 win-loss record for Osaka over Kasatkina on the WTA Tour. The pair's first meeting came at the 2018 Indian Wells. Thereafter, they met at 2024 Rome.

Information Here are the match stats Osaka doled out nine aces compared to Kasatkina's three. The latter was guilty of committing 14 double faults with Osaka committing 4. Osaka had a 74% win on the 1st serve and 65% win on the 2nd. She converted 7/9 break points.