Jannik Sinner makes it to US Open 4th round: Stats

Men's singles tennis world number one, Jannik Sinner , battled into the 4th round of the 2025 US Open. Sinner, who is defending his title here at the Flushing Meadows, beat Denis Shapovalov in four sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Sinner took down Shapovalov 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3. Notably, the Italian won nine consecutive games during the contest to turn things around. Here's more.

Feats Key feats attained by Sinner Sinner won 12 of the final 15 games against Shapovalov to extend his winning streak at hard-court majors to 24 matches. Sinner's three-hour, 12-minute triumph, saw him become the fourth-youngest man to win 20 matches at all four Grand Slam tournaments after Rafael Nadal, Boris Becker and Novak Djokovic.

Do you know? Another record for the Italian As per Opta, Sinner (24 years 8 days) is the youngest player to reach the men's singles round of 16 at the US Open in five consecutive years since Lleyton Hewitt (23 years 187 days) in 2004.

Numbers 84-19 win-loss record at Grand Slams for Sinner With this result, Sinner has raced to an 84-19 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Meanwhile, at the US Open, his win-loss record reads 20-5. The four-time Grand Slam champion has reached the final of each major event in 2025. He won the season-opening Australian Open before being a runner-up at Roland Garros. Thereafter, he won the Wimbledon. He is 23-1 this season.

Information H2H record: 1-1 record between the two players This was the 2nd meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour. Before this, the two players had met at the 2021 Australian Open where Shapovalov took down Sinner in 4 sets.