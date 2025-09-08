Next Article
Anuparna Roy becomes 1st Indian with Venice Best Director win
Anuparna Roy just became the first Indian to win Best Director in the Orizzonti section at the 82nd Venice Film Festival (2025) for her film "Song of Forgotten Trees."
The movie explores the bond between two women sharing an apartment in Mumbai, and Roy's big win is a proud moment for Indian cinema.
From village to Venice: Roy's journey
Growing up in Narayanpur village, Purulia, Roy studied English in Kulti and mass communication in Delhi before moving to Mumbai, where she took on jobs including IT sales.
Her parents are now thrilled by her success.
With earlier films like "Run to the River" under her belt, Roy's journey from a small village to international acclaim is inspiring for anyone chasing creative goals.