'Bads of Bollywood' trailer: Aryan promises power, passion, and punishment
What's the story
Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show marks the directorial debut of Aryan Khan and has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The clip, released on Monday, begins with the story of a new Bollywood star and then brushes upon various real-life Bollywood stories, including the nepotism debate, encounters with the police, tussles between producers, penalties for crossing the wrong people, and so much more.
Storyline
Follow Aasmaan as he navigates the challenges of Bollywood
The series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an aspiring actor, as he navigates the world of Bollywood. He is supported by his best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), manager Sanya (Anya Singh), and family members Avtar (Manoj Pahwa), Neeta Singh (Mona Singh), and Rajat Singh (Vijayant Kohli). However, Aasmaan faces challenges when he is cast opposite superstar Ajay Talvar's (Bobby Deol) daughter Karishma (Sahher Bambba).
Cameos
Series will feature cameos by several big names
The Ba***ds of Bollywood is generating buzz for its star-studded cameos. The series will feature appearances by Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, SS Rajamouli, Badshah, Karan Johar, and Disha Patani. Notably, the three Khans, Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, will also be seen together. The trailer promises a satirical take on the Hindi film industry with plenty of humor and drama.
Directorial debut
Everything to know about the series
The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a humorous tribute to the film industry, its dreams, and the people who chase them. The series features a mix of seasoned actors and newcomers, adding to its appeal. The music for the show has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev in association with T-Series. The seven-episode series promises to be a wild ride filled with witty dialogue and over-the-top moments. It will premiere on September 18.