IMPPA asks PM Modi's help in lifting 'Bengal Files' ban 

The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing controversy surrounding The Bengal Files. The film was released on September 5 but is reportedly facing an unofficial ban in West Bengal , with most theaters refusing to screen it. Despite being certified by the Central Board of Film Certification and legally permitted for public exhibition, the film is not being screened due to a collective decision by theater owners.

Film's plight Producers, distributors facing intimidation: IMPPA IMPPA's letter to PM Modi said, "Though not officially banned, the film has been subjected to indirect restrictions that have denied the public its rightful opportunity to view it." The association added that producers and distributors are facing intimidation and obstacles. They also alleged that the state government has failed to provide a safe environment for the film's release.

Ongoing debates FWICE also raised its voice against the ban The controversy surrounding The Bengal Files has sparked ongoing debates about censorship, politics, and artistic rights. The film delves into sensitive topics such as the 1946 Calcutta riots, which adds to its controversial nature. Earlier, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had also condemned the condition. In a press release, the organization stated that it was "shocking" for a film certified by the CBFC to face such a ban.

Family's disappointment Film disrespects Gopal Patha, claims grandson The film has also come under fire for its portrayal of Gopal Mukherjee or Gopal Patha, a key figure in protecting Hindus during the 1946 riots. His grandson expressed disappointment over his representation in the film and even filed a complaint against director Vivek Agnihotri, claiming that The Bengal Files disrespects the revolutionary.