Mahesh Manjrekar's film release delayed to 2026; what we know

The sequel features an ensemble cast including Sayaji Shinde, Siddharth Bodke, Bhargav Jagtap, Vikram Gaikwad, Treesha Thosar, Mangesh Desai, Shashank Shende, and Sandeep Juwatkar. The film is written and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Rahul Puranik and Rahul Sugandh. Hitesh Modak has composed the music and background score, with cinematography by Abhimanyu Dange and editing by Rahul Bhatankar.

Prequel's impact

What was the original film about?

The first film, Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, starred Sachin Khedekar in the lead role. It narrates the story of Dinkar Maruti Bhosale, a Maharashtrian bank clerk who feels that his Marathi identity is fading in cosmopolitan Mumbai. The protagonist's emotional outburst echoes all the way to Pratapgad, stirring the spirit of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film also featured Makarand Anaspure and Priya Bapat, with Manjrekar in a supporting role and as the director.