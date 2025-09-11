Mahesh Manjrekar's film release delayed to 2026; what we know
What's the story
The much-awaited Marathi film, Punha Shivaji Raje Bhosale, has been pushed to a 2026 release. Originally scheduled for a Diwali 2025 debut, the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy will now hit screens on January 1, 2026, per Pinkvilla. Though plot details remain under wraps, the film is expected to explore themes of societal and political disarray. Centered emotionally and ideologically in Maharashtra, it seeks to revisit core questions that reflect the state's cultural and political identity.
Production insights
Meet the cast and crew of the upcoming film
The sequel features an ensemble cast including Sayaji Shinde, Siddharth Bodke, Bhargav Jagtap, Vikram Gaikwad, Treesha Thosar, Mangesh Desai, Shashank Shende, and Sandeep Juwatkar. The film is written and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Rahul Puranik and Rahul Sugandh. Hitesh Modak has composed the music and background score, with cinematography by Abhimanyu Dange and editing by Rahul Bhatankar.
Prequel's impact
What was the original film about?
The first film, Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, starred Sachin Khedekar in the lead role. It narrates the story of Dinkar Maruti Bhosale, a Maharashtrian bank clerk who feels that his Marathi identity is fading in cosmopolitan Mumbai. The protagonist's emotional outburst echoes all the way to Pratapgad, stirring the spirit of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film also featured Makarand Anaspure and Priya Bapat, with Manjrekar in a supporting role and as the director.