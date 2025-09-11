Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'Jugnuma' on Netflix; 'The Family Man' S3
Manoj Bajpayee and Ashlesha Thakur, the fan-favorite father-daughter duo from The Family Man, reunited at the premiere of Jugnuma recently.
The film, directed by National Award-winner Raam Reddy, blends magical realism with family drama as Bajpayee's character Dev faces mysterious forest fires in the Himalayas and uncovers hidden family secrets.
Bajpayee's upcoming projects
Bajpayee isn't slowing down—he recently earned praise for Inspector Zende and has more on the way.
Fans can look forward to The Family Man 3 soon, where he'll return as Srikant Tiwari juggling family life and high-stakes national security challenges.