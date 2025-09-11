Stop calling Mumbai 'Bombay' or 'Bambai,' MNS warns Kapil Sharma

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has warned popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma against "insulting" Mumbai by referring to it as "Bombay" or "Bambai" on his show. The party's film wing leader Ameya Khopkar issued this warning while speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Thursday. He said that the MNS would launch a "strong agitation" if Sharma didn't stop this practice.

Statement It's not an objection, it's anger: Khopkar Khopkar said, "The name of this city is Mumbai. On Kapil Sharma's show, since long we have seen and even before this new season started, that the city is always referred to as Bombay or Bambai." "We oppose this. It's not an objection, it's anger. The name of this city is Mumbai. If you can address other cities by their proper names like Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, why insult our city?"

Warning Mumbai is in our hearts, don't insult us: Khopkar Khopkar further said, "You (Sharma) have been working in Mumbai for so many years... Mumbai has been your karmabhoomi (land of work). The people of Mumbai like you and watch your shows." "Mumbai is in our hearts, don't insult this city, don't insult the people of Mumbai...I am warning Kapil Sharma," he added.

Request Correct your mistake if it has happened accidentally: Khopkar Khopkar also requested that Sharma correct his mistake if it had happened by accident. He said, "Whoever comes on your show, whether they are celebrities or the anchor, tell them first that they must not call Mumbai as Bombay or Bambai." "They must say Mumbai. If this does not happen, then the MNS will launch a strong agitation," he warned.