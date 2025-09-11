National Film Awards 2025 happening soon: SRK, Rani to attend

The 71st National Film Awards , which declared the winners on August 1 , are scheduled for September 23 in New Delhi. The event will take place at Vigyan Bhawan at 4:00pm. According to Bollywood Hungama, winners and jury members have been notified of the details via an official letter and invitation.

Ceremony details These winners are likely to attend As per the source, "As per the protocol, the invitees can avail of flight tickets, accommodation, and pick-up and drop from Delhi airport; the same has been mentioned in the letter." The source also revealed that several winners are expected to attend the ceremony. These include Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail), Rani Mukerji (Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway), Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail), Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story), Shilpa Rao (Chaleya in Jawan), among others.

Actor's response Khan on his win Khan's first National Award had created controversy, with many netizens debating whether he deserved the honor. Despite this, the actor expressed his gratitude in a video message. He said, "Needless to say, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility." "To be honored with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime." The Best Actor award was shared by Khan and Massey.