SC to hear Kangana Ranaut's plea in defamation case tomorrow

The Supreme Court is set to hear Kangana Ranaut's plea to drop a defamation case filed by 73-year-old Mahinder Kaur.

Ranaut had identified Kaur as being the same 'dadi' who participated in the Shaheen Bagh protests during the 2020-21 farmer protests, which sparked this legal battle.

After the Punjab and Haryana High Court turned down her request for relief, Ranaut took things up to the country's top court.