SC to hear Kangana Ranaut's plea in defamation case tomorrow
The Supreme Court is set to hear Kangana Ranaut's plea to drop a defamation case filed by 73-year-old Mahinder Kaur.
Ranaut had identified Kaur as being the same 'dadi' who participated in the Shaheen Bagh protests during the 2020-21 farmer protests, which sparked this legal battle.
After the Punjab and Haryana High Court turned down her request for relief, Ranaut took things up to the country's top court.
HC said no evidence to prove statements were made in good faith
The High Court dismissed Ranaut's plea, saying she didn't have enough evidence to prove her statements were made in good faith or for public benefit—so they didn't fit exceptions under Section 499 IPC.
The controversy centers on Ranaut linking Kaur with two different protests using a "₹100" comment.
Now, Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will hear her fresh appeal on Friday.