Big collab: Diljit Dosanjh to sing for 'Kantara: Chapter 1'
What's the story
Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh will lend his voice to the soundtrack of Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the critically acclaimed Kantara (2022). The unique collaboration between Dosanjh and Hombale Films aims to enhance the film's cultural diversity and pan-Indian appeal. The song will be recorded at YRF Studios in Mumbai on Friday, as per a press release.
Film's strategy
Film's multiple language releases and Dosanjh's pan-Indian appeal
Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English. The Rishab Shetty film's decision to include Dosanjh's music reflects its commitment to celebrating India's cultural diversity through a rich cinematic experience. The singer's ability to infuse cultural essence into his music resonates with audiences across India and beyond.
Film's scale
More about 'Kantara: Chapter 1'
Apart from its musical elements, Kantara: Chapter 1 also boasts an extensive war sequence involving over 500 fighters and 3,000 extras. This ambitious effort was filmed over 45-50 days across rugged 25-acre terrain, making it one of the most significant sequences in Indian cinema history. The film is set for a worldwide release on October 2, 2025.