Big collab: Diljit Dosanjh to sing for 'Kantara: Chapter 1'

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:26 pm Sep 11, 2025

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh will lend his voice to the soundtrack of Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the critically acclaimed Kantara (2022). The unique collaboration between Dosanjh and Hombale Films aims to enhance the film's cultural diversity and pan-Indian appeal. The song will be recorded at YRF Studios in Mumbai on Friday, as per a press release.