Anna Wintour finally reveals her thoughts on 'Devil Wears Prada'

Anna Wintour, the recently retired editor-in-chief of Vogue , has finally spoken about her thoughts on Meryl Streep 's performance in The Devil Wears Prada. The 2006 comedy was based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name, which was inspired by her own experiences as Wintour's assistant. In a recent interview with New Yorker editor David Remnick, Wintour said she attended the film's premiere wearing Prada without knowing its theme.

Film reception Industry was initially worried about how it would portray her Wintour admitted that the industry was initially worried about how the film would portray her. "I think that the fashion industry were very sweetly concerned for me about the film, that it was going to paint me in some kind of difficult light," she said. Remnick described it as "cartoonish," to which Wintour agreed, calling it a "caricature." However, she was pleasantly surprised by Streep's subtle performance and overall enjoyed the film.

Film praise 'It had a lot of humor...': Wintour on film Wintour said she found the film "highly enjoyable" and "very funny." She also praised Streep's performance, saying, "It had a lot of humor to it. It had a lot of wit. It had Meryl Streep." The former editor-in-chief added that she often discusses the film with Miuccia Prada, saying, "Well, it was really good for you."

Movie reference Wintour on the iconic 'glacial pace' dialogue During the podcast, Remnick asked Wintour if she was "actually thrilled when assistants move at a glacial pace." This refers to an iconic sarcastic line from Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, "By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me." To this, Wintour quipped, "Nobody at Vogue moves at a glacial pace, least of all my assistants."