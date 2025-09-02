Has Anna Wintour picked her successor at 'Vogue'?

Chloe Malle, a Vogue editor, has reportedly been appointed as the new head of editorial content for American Vogue. The announcement is expected to be made soon, reported Puck's Lauren Sherman. The 39-year-old will succeed Anna Wintour , who revealed in June that she would be stepping down from her role after 37 years at the helm.

Career path Malle's background and career trajectory Malle is a Brown University graduate who started her career at the New York Observer before joining Vogue in 2011 as a social editor. Over the years, she has worked on best-dressed lists, written party coverage, hosted podcasts, and served as an editor for Vogue. Her appointment comes after Wintour's announcement that she would continue to work as Conde Nast's global chief content officer and Vogue's global editorial director.

Career evolution Her career before 'Vogue' Malle joined Vogue in 2011 as a social editor after briefly considering a career in public health. She was eventually hired by the Observer to cover real estate and later freelanced for The New York Times Style section and Vogue. In 2011, she joined Vogue full-time as a social editor, a role that required her to regularly attend events and parties.