Anna Wintour steps down as 'Vogue' head; who'll succeed her?

After 37 years of leading American Vogue, Anna Wintour is stepping back from her role as Editor-in-Chief. The 75-year-old fashion icon will continue in her global roles within Condé Nast, while a new Head of Editorial Content will be appointed for Vogue US, reported Vogue on Thursday. This transition marks a significant shift in the fashion and media landscape.

Succession criteria Qualities that Wintour's successor should possess The fashion world is abuzz with speculation about Wintour's successor. The new leader will need to blend digital innovation with Vogue's legacy, have a global mindset, and be able to nurture creativity. They should also be able to translate Vogue's prestige into digital engagement while maintaining editorial integrity. "The person who fills that role will report directly to Wintour," reported Vogue.

Frontrunners Amy Astley, Chioma Nnadi, Kate Betts among top contenders Several potential candidates are being considered to succeed Wintour. Amy Astley, the current Editor of Architectural Digest and the founder of Teen Vogue, is a strong contender. Chioma Nnadi, the Head of Editorial Content at British Vogue since 2023 and its first Black woman editor, is another possible successor. Kate Betts, a former Vogue News Director who once challenged Wintour creatively in the '90s, is also rumored to be in contention.